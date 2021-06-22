Mumbai: Actor Aparshakti Khurrana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first child. On Monday, the actor shared a new picture from the maternity photoshoot. In the picture, the couple can be seen cradling the baby bump as they twinned in white. While Aakriti flaunts her pregnancy glow in white colour dress, Aparshakti looks dapper in white shirt and brown pants. He simply captioned it with three heart emojis. Also Read - Facebook Ban in India: Aly Goni, Aparshakti Khurrana React to Buzz About Social Sites Getting Banned

Many celebrities including Tahira Kashyap, Sobhita Dhulipala and Pranutan Bahl dropped heart emoji while fans showered love on the couple and congratulated them on their first child. One user commented, “Congratulations New daddy and mummy.” Other wrote, “Damn, pitch-perfect photograph.”One more user dropped a comment, “Gud luck for a new journey.” Also Read - ZEE5's A Table For Two is Quirky, Catty And Superbly Entertaining, Watch Out For Season 2!

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)



On Father’s Day, Aakriti shared an adorable picture of the couple from the maternity photoshoot. The couple can be seen facing at each other and pouting as she flaunts her baby bump. She captioned it, “Happy Father’s Day to my Baby Daddy. #MyBabyDaddyStrongest. (sic)” Also Read - Shakti Mohan And Sisters Along With Aparshakti Khurrana Give Hilarious Twist To Shehnaaz Gill's 'Sada Kutta Kutta'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AakritiAhuja (@aakritiahuja)



Earlier this month,m Aparshakti announced that he and Aakriti were expecting their first child on Instagram. He shared a picture where he can be seen kissing Aakriti’s baby bump. He wrote, “Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti has featured in films such as Dangal, Stree, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. He will be next seen in period drama series on a leading OTT platform.