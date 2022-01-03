Khatija Rahman engagement pics: Musician AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got engaged to sound designer Mohammed Riyasdeen Riyan in an intimate ceremony on December 29th. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members and Khatija announced the big news on social media in a post on Sunday. She shared a picture of herself clicked at the function in which she is seen dressed in a pink embroidered outfit with a matching embellished mask and a garland. Khatija dropped a picture of her fiance alongside her picture.Also Read - Taslima Nasreen Calls AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija's Burqa 'Suffocating', Here's How She Reacted

Khatija, who is AR Rahman's eldest daughter, wrote in the caption of her post: "With the blessings of the Almighty I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #KhatijaRahmanEngagementWithRiyasdeen #ThankYou (sic)."

Singers Neeti Mohan, and Nisa Shetty among others congratulated the Khatija for beginning a new phase of her life. For the uninitiated, Riyasdeen Riyan is a Chennai-based live sound engineer who works closely with Rahman.

Last year, AR Rahman‘s niece Rushda Rahman got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Chennai. Rushda is the daughter of veteran actor Rahman who is related to AR Rahman’s wife Saira Banu. Saira is the sister-in-law of Rushda’s father. Khatija, who was present at Rushda’s wedding, shared many pictures from the functions and also wrote a post sending good wishes and love to her sister. On the work front, Khatija recently sang a song titled ‘Rock A Bye Baby’ for Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi that was released last year to a good response.

Our congratulations to Khatija and the entire family!