Musician AR Rahman lost his mother Kareema Begum today. The music composer took to social media to share a photo of her mother without any caption.

Rahman's mother was reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year. The world-renowned music composer always credited his mother for his success at various national and international platforms. Rahman had once said that his mother is 'higher' to him in a spiritual sense and it was because of her that he took up music and polished his skills in the field.

He was quoted as saying, “She has music instincts. Spiritually, she is much higher than me in the way she thinks and takes decisions. For instance, her decision of making me take up music. She made me leave school in Class XI and take up music. It was her conviction that music is the line for me.”

May her soul rest in peace!