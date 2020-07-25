Music composer AR Rahman says that a ‘gang’ of people in the Hindi film industry is preventing him from making music for the Hindi movie audience. The Oscar-winning musician designed the songs for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara that streamed on Disney+Hotstar last night. In his latest interview with Radio Mirchi recently, Rahman said that when director Mukesh Chhabra came to him for the music of Dil Bechara, he told him that many people had asked to not approach him and that was when he realised that even though he wants to work for the Hindi audience, a few people in the industry are not happy about it. Also Read - SSR Case: PM Modi 'Acknowledges' Subramanian Swamy's Letter Requesting For a CBI Inquiry

Rahman was quoted saying, "I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.' I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm."

The celebrated musician added that he doesn't mind it because he believes in the power of destiny. The legendary music composer said that he wants everyone to know that he's happy to create music for Hindi films and filmmakers should not hesitate before approaching him.

“People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me,” he explained.