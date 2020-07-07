Sushant Singh Rajput’s much-talked-about film, Dil Bechara’s songs have been composed by music Maestro AR Rahman. We got a glimpse of few melodies in the trailer and fans can’t wait for the songs to be out soon. Now, AR Rahman has teased fans with the list of songs in the film and fans can’t keep calm. Also Read - Sushnat Singh Rajput, One Last Time! Priyanka Chopra Shares Dil Bechara Trailer, Says 'Celebration of Love, Friendship, Life'

The song list includes 'Dil Bechara by AR Rahman, 'Taare Gin' by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal, 'Khulke Jeene Ka' by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati, 'Maskhari' by Sunidhi Chauhan and Hriday Gattani, 'Friendzone' by AR Rahman, 'Main Tumhara' by Janita Gandhi and Hriday Gattani, 'Afreeda' Sana Musa and Rajakumari, 'Mera Naam Kizzie' by Aditya Narayan and Poorvi Koutish and 'The Horizon of Saudade'.

Fans express their excitement over the playlist and says that the songs come from the best singers of the industry. One user wrote, “Ar rahman sir Mohit sir ,shreya,Jonitha All are Great Singers Best music Collection #DilBecharaTrailer.”

Another wrote, “Album going to be Red heartRed heart. Waiting for this.. Specially for Shreya ghoshal’s song!”

Check reactions here:

“Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai yeh hum decide nahi kar sakte par kaise jeena hai woh hum decide kar sakte hain” #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/bDLxV0d5bq — Divyaraj More (@DivyarajTweets) July 6, 2020

heartbreaking to look at sushant watching trailer with emotional feeling💔💔 #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/fVE6mJwVYF — Robin Robert ™ (@Peace_Brw) July 6, 2020

ARIJIT SINGH 👑 — CRL_ArijitFan (@Chittar94206362) July 6, 2020

To be honest, I wanted @SunidhiChauhan5 to have a song in @itsSSR #DilBechara, and it happens whose credit goes to the @arrahman sir and #DilBecharateam. — …… (@RanbirDeepika23) July 6, 2020



Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green’s popular novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’. The film is based on two youngsters who are hopeless in love with each other. The girl suffers from cancer and a boy, who she meets at the support group. The two together explore the funny, thrilling and tragic adventure of being alive and being in love.

It is all set to release on June 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar.