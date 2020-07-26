Music composer AR Rahman recently said that a Bollywood gang is working against him and the entire hell broke loose. Now, the Oscar-winning musician has once again commented on the revelation he made. Reposting a tweet shared by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Rahman said that he believes in peace and this is the time to move on. The celebrated musician said that everything comes back but not the time that’s spent in doing frivolous things. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts to AR Rahman's Big Statement About a 'Bollywood Gang' That's Not Letting Him Curate Hindi Film Music

Kapur had shared a piece of news that quoted Rahman's statement about not getting a lot of work in the Hindi film industry. While sharing the same on Twitter, he wrote, "Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do (sic)

Rahman has curated the music for Sushant Singh Rajput‘s last film Dil Bechara that was released a day before on Disney+Hotstar. In a promotional interview for the film, the music composer told Radio Mirchi that he never realised why he was getting less work in the Hindi films until he met director Mukesh Chhabra. Rahman explained how it was Chhabra who came to see him one day and told him that many people had advised him against visiting the composer. He said that he wants people in the film industry to know that he’s open to working for the Hindi audience and making good music.

Rahman said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”