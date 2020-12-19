Actor and model Giorgia Andriani is back to being in buzz after her music video with Mika Singh. The Italian diva, who’s dating Arbaaz Khan, has set the internet on fire by posting a few pictures of herself looking absolutely sizzling in a bikini. On Friday, Giorgia took to Instagram to share a set of new photos of herself donning a floral bikini. She could be seen flaunting her long straight tresses and that million-dollar smile as she posed for a few photos on a beach. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Looks Too-Gorgeous-For-Words in Her Latest Photoshoot, Wears a Little Black Dress With Feather Detailing - View Pics

Giorgia might have not made it to mainstream cinema as yet but she is constantly trying to create a place in the audience’s hearts. The actor has been posting some funny clips on social media and treating fans with some stunning pictures of herself every now and then. Check out Giorgia’s latest bikini pictures here: Also Read - Sophie Choudry Does Yoga in a Bikini, Shares Sun-Kissed Pictures From Maldives - See Viral Photos

Giorgia and Arbaaz have been together for over three years now. The couple was first spotted in 2018 and created a buzz with their chemistry. Giorgia was also seen taking part in family gatherings and formal puja on Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali at the Khan’s residence. Later, Arbaaz himself talked about her in an interview and mentioned that he’s in a happy relationship.

The actor was with his girlfriend during the lockdown and Giorgia even went on to post a few videos, giving glimpses of how their quarantine time looked like.