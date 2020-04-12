Speculations are rife that actor Chahatt Khanna and singer Mika Singh are dating each other. The two have been posting many love-dovey pictures on their social media accounts that hint at their romantic bonding. Now, Mika has made some new posts in his Instagram stories tagging Chahatt with romantic emojis and mentioning #QuarantineLove. Fans are still scratching their heads over this sudden display of affection and just how did these two get along so well. Check out these posts: Also Read - WATCH: Chahatt Khanna Plays Travel Based Rapid Fire, Shares What's Next in Her Kitty

For those who are also surprised by this revelation, let us tell you that it’s just a promotional gimmick for a song that Mika and Chahatt have collaborated on. Both the stars have teamed up for a song titled Quarantine Love that has been shot indoors. Chahatt and Mika live in the same building and because none of them can move out for work due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, they decided to work on a song by staying inside. The picture in which Mika is seen kissing Chahatt’s right hand is also a part of the same video.

The actor, who has worked in TV shows like Qubool Hai and Bade Ache Lagte Hain, among others herself confirmed the news in an interaction with an entertainment portal. She said sparking dating rumours was their idea of promoting the song and as it seems, the idea definitely worked!

Meanwhile, Chahatt was recently in news because of her personal life. The actor had accused her husband, Farhan Mirza of physical abuse, while filing for a divorce. However, her husband later alleged that Chahatt is adamant on an out of court settlement because she had been dating another man while she was still married to him. The couple has two daughters – Zohar Mirza and Amaira Mirza.