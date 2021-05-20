Kolkata: Singer Arijit Singh’s mother passed away in Kolkata after battling COVID-19 for a few days. She was admitted to AMRI hospital in Dhakuria where she breathed her last on Thursday. The singer’s mother was in need of A negative blood donor when she was diagnosed with the deadly disease a few days back. Also Read - Arijit Singh's Mother Hospitalised in Kolkata, Swastika Mukherjee And Srijit Mukherji Ask For A- Blood

Actor Swastika Mukherjee and filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee had been actively amplifying the message of help on social media. In a tweet made a few days back, the Dil Bechara actor requested people to help Arijit’s mother with the blood group that she required for her treatment. “Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS (sic),” she wrote on Twitter. Even Srijit made a tweet in the Bengali language asking help for the singer’s mother. Also Read - How Can a Widow Dance? Sanya Malhotra is Breaking Stereotypes in New Song From Pagglait - Watch

Several celebs took to social media to offer their condolences to the singer’s mother who was extremely critical in her last days. The singer spoke very highly of his bonding with the mother and had also shared many throwback pictures with her on social media.

Arijit rose to fame after his song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 became an overnight sensation and a love anthem. The singer went on to croon many hit chartbusters thereafter including Agar Tum Sath Ho, Kabira, Mast Magan, and Samjhawan among others.

We wish strength to the family!