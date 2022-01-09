Mumbai: The coronavirus scare has gripped the nation and several celebrities have also contracted the virus. Recent on the list is singer Arijit Singh. The singer and his wife Koel Roy have been tested positive for coronavirus. Arijit shared the news on his Facebook account and mentioned that they are currently in quarantine. “Me and my wife have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves,” he wrote.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Kabir Singh's Dil Ka Dariya Song, Desis Love It | Watch

Meanwhile, Four More Shots Please fame Maanvi Gagroo has also contracted the virus. The actor shared the update on her Instagram account and informed fans that she has mild symptoms.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. He issued a statement and mentioned that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself. “I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols,” the statement read.

Earlier, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh was also tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from this, television actors Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Sharad Malhotra, Varun Sood, Erica Fernandes and Shikha Singh were also tested positive for coronavirus. Producer Ekta Kapoor, Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani are also down with COVID-19.

Wishing everyone a speedy recovery!