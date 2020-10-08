Days after his wife Neha Swami tested positive for COVID-19, actor Arjun Bijlani took to his social media to share that his 6-year-old son, Ayaan too has tested positive. “The moment that I dreaded the most has unfortunately come true. My Boy, Ayaan, has also tested positive for the coronavirus,” Arjun wrote. Also Read - Soha Ali Khan Gives Her Vote of Approval to Kaftans, Oozes Weekend Vibes in Pastel Pink Floral Ensemble

He further mentioned in the post that the rapid test had come negative, the detailed PCR test came positive. "He is in quarantine with my wife, Neha, who is also fighting the virus. Both my tests have come negative, and I wish it stays the same so that I can take of my family, even if it is from a distance.

Arjun urged everyone to be safe. "You never know how and when you might contract the virus. The outside world seems to be very alluring right now, but its best to stay super cautious. The virus shows different symptoms on different people so please don't take it lightly. Please keep us in your prayers and thoughts stay safe and I wish that this virus never reaches your home."

The ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ and ‘Naagin’ actor earlier shared a video himself undergoing the COVID-19 swab test. While in the caption he mentioned that he has tested negative, but as soon as the video went viral, fans and closed ones of the actor started commenting on his post. Arjun captioned the video: “Sucks !!! Good news -The rapid tests of ayaan me and my two helps are all negative.. will test again in 2 or 3 days . Thank you for all your wishes . Neha is fine .. keep us in your prayers .

We wish a speedy recovery to the Bijlani’s.