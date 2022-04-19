Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar to Shoot in Manali: Actor Arjun Kapoor is all geared up for his Manali schedule of The Lady Killer. The actor is ecstatic about exploring the hill station for the first time. The film directed by Ajay Bahl also stars Badhaai Do actor Bhumi Pednekar. Check out this Instagram post by Arjun:Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar Met Union Minister Smriti Irani, Fans Ask Her To Protest Against LPG Price Hike

Arjun And Bhumi Share Mahurat Shot Pictures!

Arjun said, “I’m quite excited to shoot and explore Manali because I will be visiting the city for the first time!” He further added, “From what I have seen and heard, it’s a beautiful place and I think it would act as a perfect backdrop for us to shoot the kind of film that we have at hand.” Taking to his Instagram handle the actor shared a picture of clapboard and captioned his post, “Embarking on this new journey of #TheLadyKiller as we start shooting today 🎬.” Bhumi shared the similar image on her Instagram handle and wrote, “With the Muhurat Shot, here we begin the journey of #TheLadyKiller 💃.” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Begins Shooting For Suspense-Drama The Ladykiller

Arjun is Thrilled to Work With Bhumi!

The actor is looking forward to collaborating with the talented Bhumi Pednekar for the first time on screen for this project. According to Arjun “The Lady Killer is one of the most exciting scripts of my career and I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Bhumi and my director Ajay Bahl for the first time. I can’t wait to work with them and get to know them better.”

Arjun Feels Manali is The Perfect Backdrop!

Expressing his excitement on his new project and shooting at the picturesque hill station the actor stated, “I think we will have an amazing time in Manali & also have a fantastic shoot schedule. My role in the film is very intense and something unexplored for me. It is layered and it will empower me to do something new on camera in a new place with new people.” Arjun feels Manali will act ‘as a perfect backdrop’ to the film!

Arjun Kapoor has a solid film slate of diverse projects like Ek Villain 2, Kuttey and The Lady Killer among others.

For more updates on Arjun Kapoor and The Lady Killer watch out this space.