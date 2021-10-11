Mumbai: Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor took to social media announcing his next project titled The Lady Killer. Sharing the first poster of the movie, Arjun Kapoor called it one of his ‘most ambitious film’. The actor also assured that there will be suspense, emotions, thriller and romance in the movie. “Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet,” Arjun Kapoor wrote. The Lady Killer is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.Also Read - Ek Villain Returns Release Date Out: John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor Bring Eid Gift For Fans, Read on

The Lady Killer is a story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty and they embark on a whirlwind romance. The story of their crazy ride laced with thrilling twists, nerve-racking suspense and a more than a healthy dose of mistrust will surely make the movie a delicious blend of unpredictability and entertainment.

Arjun Kapoor talked about his role in the movie and mentioned that he was ‘hooked’ after he read the script. “When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it.I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can’t wait to begin prep for my role, it’s going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited!” Arjun said.

Bhushan Kumar also talked about roping in Arjun for the role of The Lady Killer and said, “We are thrilled to bring ‘The Lady Killer’ to our audiences. Arjun Kapoor and Ajay Bahl’s combination is a sure-shot hit – Arjun’s style and persona along with Ajay’s vision at directing will lend the film the right vibe that we are trying to achieve. Looking forward to the amazing ride shooting this suspense drama with Arjun and Ajay.”