Actor Arjun Kapoor says that he understands his father – Boney Kapoor – today and knows how people grow out of love and fall for someone else gradually, however, he will never be fine with him leaving his mom Mona Shourie Kapoor to be with Sridevi. In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, Arjun talked about the differences with his father and why he decided to stand by him when Sridevi passed away in 2018. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Says He is 'Commercially Successful' Actor And 'Knows His Worth'

The actor said he is aware of how people find love again in life and he understands all of that but the fact that his father left his mother to be with another woman is something that he will never be ‘okay’ with. Arjun stood by both Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and supported his father when Sridevi died of accidental drowning in Dubai. He says his decision at that time was influenced by what his mother would have asked him to do in such a situation. Also Read - Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Arjun Kapoor's Post For The Actor Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today, Check Here

In an interview with Film Companion, he said, “I can’t say I’m okay with what my father did, because as a child I felt the repercussions, but I understand it. I can’t say ‘theek hai, hota hai (It’s fine, this happens)’, because I will always wonder. But when I rationalise it as an older person who’s dealing with his own relationship’s highs and lows, you understand.” Also Read - Sardar Ka Grandson Trailer: Neena Gupta Steals The Show as Arjun Kapoor Brings Home on Wheels From Pak to India

Arjun Kapoor is just ‘trying to be a good son’ today because that is something his mother would have expected from him. The actor, who was recently seen in the Netflix movie Sardar Ka Grandson, thinks of love as a complex feeling. He said he cannot be questioning the choices of someone but he cannot do away with what he experienced as a child because of those choices.

Explaining why he forgot everything to be with his father at the time of the crisis, Arjun said, “My mother’s upbringing came in my head. She would’ve told me to be by my father’s side regardless of what obstacles we face, because of a choice he made where he fell in love. And I respect my father for falling in love again. Because love is complex. And we would be silly and churlish sitting here in 2021 saying that you only fall in love once. It’s very Bollywood-ised. Love is complex, love is complicated, love isn’t always about being in love.”

He is currently dating actor Malaika Arora. The duo fell in love a few years back during which Malaika ended her relationship with her husband of 19 years – Arbaaz Khan. The two are in a happy relationship today and are often seen together whether at family functions or while hanging out at restaurants and at parties with friends.

Arjun mentioned that his idea of love is different. He said, “It’s about compatibility, there is friendship, there is saturation. There is unfortunate frustration, people go through different phases in life. You could have been in love with somebody, and you can fall in love with somebody after that, and that has to be understood.”

The actor and his sister – Anshula Kapoor – have grown stronger together. They love to be in the company of both Janhvi and Khushi and together, they all appear like a strongly bonded family.