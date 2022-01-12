Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora breakup: Everything is good in their paradise! Arjun Kapoor broke the silence on the rumours of breaking up with Malaika Arora in a post on Instagram. The actor took to social media to share a never-seen-before picture of him posing with Malaika and called out the ‘shady rumours.’ In a post that is going viral on social media, Arjun and Malaika are seen posing for a mirror selfie.Also Read - 3 Asanas to Strengthen Core Muscles, Recommended by Malaika Arora

The caption on Arjun’s post reads, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all 😎❤️✌️ (sic).” Check out the picture here: Also Read - Anshula Kapoor's Take on Body Positivity is The Perfect Way to Start Your Weekend

Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for over four years. The duo has been inseparable at various events including Bollywood parties, wedding functions or cozy get-togethers. It was in 2018 that Arjun and Malaika finally accepted their relationship in the media and have been going strong ever since.

Currently, Arjun is on his way to recovering from COVID-19 after getting diagnosed with the infection earlier this month. The rumours of his breakup with Malaika began with Bollywoodlife reported that the two have distanced themselves from each other and an upset Malaika has gone under complete isolation after the breakup. However, seems like all is absolutely fine and their fans can think of the rumours as just rumours now!