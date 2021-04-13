Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor is now a proud owner of a swanky Land Rover Defender. The actor bought the expensive car recently and took it for a ride on Monday evening in the city. The paparazzi clicked him posing alongside his new car on Monday as he looked stylish in his white t-shirt and black denim combo. Also Read - Filmmaker's Wife And Daughter Allegedly Die by Suicide by Setting Themselves on Fire

Many actors have bought new cars recently and Arjun just seems to be the latest addition on the list. The actor's Land Rover Defender is priced at around Rs 1 crore in India and as seen in the pictures, it's a car finished in dull gold colour. Arjun already owns a Maserati Levante that he had gifted himself on his 32nd birthday. Check out pictures of Arjun Kapoor's new Land Rover Defender here:

Actor Kartik Aaryan also bought a Lamborghini Urus recently that was priced at Rs 4.5 crore in India. The actor had shared the pictures and the videos of his stylish car on social media, making his fans go all gaga over his new possession. Pan-India star Prabhas bought a bright orange coloured Lamborghini Aventador Roadster worth over Rs 5.5 crore. He was spotted taking it on a ride in Hyderabad earlier this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Nia Sharma are other celebs who recently shelled a lot to buy their favourite swanky wheels.