Actor Arjun Kapoor posted an emotional video on Instagram on the occasion of Mother’s Day. While most people posted pictures with their moms and talked about how she brings a ray of hope and love in their lives, Arjun addressed those who have unfortunately lost their mothers or are not living with them for some reason. He choked up in the video while talking about how it feels to be a child who misses his mother every day. Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: Arjun Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, Bhumi Pednekar And Other Stars Extend Condolences to Families Affected

Arjun also addressed those who carry a careless stance when it comes to taking care of their mothers. He asked the fans to attend a call if it’s from their moms because these are the things that express love and care. Arjun said no one should miss any opportunity to show his/her mom that she is loved and being taken care of. The video shows that Arjun’s mother late Mona Shourie Kapoor has left a void in his life that just can’t be filled. Check out what the actor has to say on Mother’s Day: Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Slams Netizens For Sharing Video of Rishi Kapoor Lying on Hospital Bed in a Cryptic Post

Even Arjun’s sister Janhvi Kapoor became emotional on Mother’s Day as she missed her late mother Sridevi who passed away in February 2018. Janhvi shared a never-seen-before picture of her baby self with mom while recalling the happy days and just how this day would have meant the world for her had her mom was there to celebrate.

Other stars who posted childhood pictures with their moms include the names of Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Sonakshi Sinha, Deepika Padukone, Ishaan Khatter, Rahul Bose, Tiger Shroff and Lisa Ray.