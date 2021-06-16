Arjun Kapoor on Ek Villain Returns: Actor Arjun Kapoor is busy garnering appreciation for his performance in YRF’s latest film – Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The Dibakar Banerjee-directorial is unlike any other film that Arjun has done in the past and in an exclusive conversation with india.com, he talked about how he’s choosing films from his heart. Apart from talking about his choices in both professional and personal life, Arjun also spoke about his next movie – Ek Villain Returns – which is being directed by Mohit Suri. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor 2.0: Embrace The Actor Already!

With the first part being immensely successful, the expectations with the second part are high and Arjun says that he feels more 'excited' than 'pressurised'. The actor also revealed that he will definitely be rocking a 'six-pack abs' body in the movie and he has got full faith in the skills of his director for Ek Villain Returns.

When asked if he’s apprehensive about being judged now as he chooses to do an out-and-out commercial film after working in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun said, “It’s important to test yourself all the time. I have confidence in Mohit Suri and his brand of cinema as a director. If there’s Dibakar Banerjee, there’s also a Mohit Suri style of filmmaking and he’s a filmmaker who is far more experienced than even me and there’s a mainstream audience for his kinds of films. I am not nervous about it. The test is to balance both and that is the excitement of being an actor… and I feel lucky that I get to do both Villain and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Buys 4 BHK Luxurious House For Whopping Rs 20 Crore, Check Gorgeous Sea View

Arjun said that Ek Villain Returns has a good story and there’s nothing ‘brainless’ about it. He said, “I can’t say I am pressurised, I am excited by it. I have full faith in Ek Villain and there’s John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and Mohit Suri’s music. It’s not a mainstream film that is brainless in that sense. It’s not coming to be frivolous. There is a story, characters, there are twists and turns and I am quite excited about the Villain being put in front of you all.”

Arjun also spoke about finding the right balance of doing both the commercial cinema and the kind of gritty cinema his audience is loving him for. He also answered a question about collaborating with Ranveer Singh in the future. Watch out this space for the full interview soon!