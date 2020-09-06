Actor Arjun Kapoor has been tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor took to social media to announce the news of his diagnosis and revealed that he has been asymptomatic. The actor added that he has been asked to go under home quarantine and he will keep everyone updated about his health. Also Read - Amid Rapid Surge in Cases, Health Ministry to Deploy High-level Teams in Punjab, Chandigarh For COVID Management

Arjun’s post read, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus.” Also Read - Benefits of Ginger in COVID-19: Fight Lung Infection By Adding Ginger in Kadha or Tea