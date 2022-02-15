Arjun-Malaika’s date night pics: Star couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor celebrated Valentine’s Day in a stunning way. The two had a cozy celebration at a restaurant in the city where they enjoyed a lavish six-course meal. Malaika took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from her V-day party with Arjun. The couple is seen relaxing and enjoying a beautifully conceptualised romantic date on Monday.Also Read - Sanya Malhotra Reveals a Boy Proposed to Her in Class 8th And She Kept Crying After That - Watch Exclusive

Arjun and Malaika expressed love for each other on social media and shared glimpses of their date night on the internet. In his special Valentine's Day interview published in HT City on Monday, Arjun had mentioned that he and Malaika love to steal these moments of love on such days. He also hinted at this date night being a surprise for Malaika.

Arjun was quoted as saying, "We always make sure we take our time for each other and make the most of this day. In our relationship, we've always tried to cherish every small, big moment and Valentine's Day is always special for us because we try to do something unique and catch each other by surprise. I love surprising her and I think today also, there'll be a surprise or two planned."

Arjun-Malaika started dating each other a few years back. However, it was during a promotional event of his film that he made his relationship official by calling Malaika ahead to pose with him romantically. The two are absolutely happy in their life and have built their own defense mechanism to deal with the trolls and naysayers.