Star couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are vacationing in Goa. The couple flew to a stunning beach-side property in Goa to celebrate New Year. Joining them is Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and the actor's yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi. Arjun took to his Instagram stories to share a beautiful picture of the entire group from the sandy land. Arjun can be seen wearing a basic printed white t-shirt while Malaika rocks a sheer kaftan dress. Together, they cut a striking picture and look absolutely happy in each other's presence.

Earlier, Malaika posted a picture of herself posing with her sister and sipping a cool drink. They looked pretty in bright dresses with a sparkling sea in the background. The family is expected to return to Mumbai only after celebrating New Year.

Malaika and Arjun also spent the entire quarantine time together this year. The couple got diagnosed with COVID-19 together and decided to stay by each other's side during the difficult time. The actor recently opened up on the same and mentioned how Arjun kept entertaining her and made fun of her throughout the COVID time. "I would want to be in quarantine with him because I think he is extremely entertaining. There's never a dull moment with him. With me, it's more like… He keeps making fun of me," she said in an interview with Zoom.

Last year as well, the couple welcomed 2020 in Goa and they wished their fans by sharing a romantic picture from the beach.