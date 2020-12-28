Actor Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend and yogini, Malaika Arora are currently vacationing in Goa with sister Amrita Arora at her house at Candolim Beach. The couple is staying in an uber-luxury 5 BHK pool villa in Candolim. Also Read - Bigg Boss 8 Contestant Sonali Raut To Celebrate New Year in Goa, Her Black Bikini Picture In Pool Goes Viral

Taking to Instagram, Arjun and Malaika shared several pictures and videos of the stunning luxurious place on Instagram and have also praised Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak for making such a beautiful holiday home. Also Read - Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Receive Musical Welcome From Family Members as They Sing 'Tu Jo Mila' For Newlywed Couple

Sharing a picture of himself chilling in the living room, Arjun wrote, “When u don’t feel like leaving… what a house you’ve built @shaklad @amuaroraofficial !!! Goa never had a better holiday home @azarabeachhouse.” Also Read - Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao 15th Wedding Anniversary: Couple Celebrates Their Special Day With Wildlife Gir Safari

The actor is seen sitting on the couch which also has a comfortable seating area with two wooden staircases on either side. Vintage ceiling fans and a huge chandelier defines the look of the villa.

In one of the posts, Malaika shared a boomerang video where she can be seen getting into the pool while Arjun is already inside the pool.

She also shared her picture of performing yoga in the poolside area.

Arjun and Malaika are vacationing along with Amrita Arora, her husband, and son along with few more friends. She recently dropped a gorgeous picture of her with Amrita. She captioned it, “Sunshine duo …. @amuaroraofficial #sunnydaysrhereagain.”

Earlier this month, Malaika and Arjun had visited Himachal Pradesh where the latter was shooting for his film Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan also joined them in the Himalayas.