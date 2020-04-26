Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is missing his grandmother, who lives 5 km away from his house, during the coronavirus lockdown. Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture of his grandparents and revealed that his grandfather passed away before he became an actor and could not see him make a mark in the industry. On the other hand, his grandmother is on Instagram and could not meet her because of her own health. Also Read - Varun Dhawan Gets The Funniest And Loveliest Wishes From Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor on 33rd Birthday

He tweeted, “My dadu & dadi. I grew up with them in a joint family unfortunately my grand dad passed away just before I became an actor he couldn’t see me make a mark in the profession when the toiled to give our family our foundation. My dadi (she’s on insta btw Winking face @nirmalkapoorbombay).” ((sic) Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Shares Inspirational Video With Positive Message to Beat COVID-19 Lockdown Blues

His followed up tweet reads, “who is too cool is hail hearty and lives in our family home about 5kms from where I stay but I can’t see her for her own health. This post was just because I’m missing her and I’m certain a lot of u out there are worried and missing the elders in ur family and lives.” (sic)

Speaking about coronavirus outbreak, he says that this phase will eventually pass and ‘things will get better’. He also revealed that once this is over ‘he can’t wait to sit down and just enjoy the nonsense of being a family together over a long slow Sunday lunch’.

Tweet reads, “Eventually this will all pass and things will get better and when it does I can’t wait to sit down and just enjoy the nonsense of being a family together over a long slow Sunday lunch.” (sic)

Wishing fans Happy Sunday, he wrote, “It is for that dream to be a reality we must sit at home and fight thru this phase & chapter of all our lives. Here’s to a Happy Sunday to everyone !!!” (sic)

Arjun, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial historical drama Panipat, will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The film, which was slated to hit the silver screen in April this year, has now been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the country.