Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor once again spoke on people talking about the age gap between his and his partner, Malaika Arora. In his latest conversation with an entertainment portal, Arjun called this a frivolous issue and mentioned that it’s a ‘silly thought.’ The actor also talked about being trolled for the age gap and his relationship with Malaika.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani Test Positive For COVID-19

Speaking to Masala.com, the actor said his life decisions are his own and nothing else should concern people apart from his work. He added that one should just focus on living and letting other people live. He was quoted as saying, “What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship.” Also Read - Inside Malaika Arora’s Christmas Celebration With Beau Arjun Kapoor, Sister Amrita Arora and Others| Pics

The actor went on to comment on the trolls. Arjun said he doesn’t pay attention to the trolling as much as the media does. The actor, who recently garnered appreciation for his performance in the Netflix film ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar‘ said, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative.” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Wishes 'Joshila Jawaani Ka Namuna,' His Chaachu Anil Kapoor on 65th Birthday

Arjun is currently recuperating from COVID. In his special New Year post, he shared a picture of himself posing with Malaika from a holiday that they took the last year. The actor mentioned how he’s staying positive and missing all the love and fun around. We wish him a speedy recovery!