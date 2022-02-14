Arjun Kapoor on loving Malaika Arora: Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have loved and nurtured a relationship that wasn’t easy to be fulfilled. The couple started dating a few years back and through this time, they have faced both support and brickbats for their decision to be together, latter more. In his latest interview with a daily, Arjun spoke about how much he values Malaika and what she has brought to his life. He said he cherishes every moment of being with her and their decision of going public with their relationship is something that has happened quite organically over time.Also Read - Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice! Arjun And Malaika's Weekend Banter Is Every Bit Saucy And Steamy

Speaking to HT City, Arjun mentioned that Malaika has made him a better person today and even though he had seen a lot of turmoil in his life before he fell for her, she made sure he was finding his own confidence even when he was feeling the weakest. Arjun said, "Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I've always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She's always been there, making me realise that I'm worth it. She's made me feel that phases will pass, and these are important times when you're going through a tricky situation in your personal and professional life."

Arjun Kapoor on being friends with Malaika Arora

Arjun and Malaika have made friendship the basis of their relationship and that's the reason they believe their bond is lasting forever. The actor said, "If I've to describe my relationship with Malaika — we're friends, we can talk about everything, we confide in each other about a lot of things that have allowed us to make decisions — big and small ones. And I think friendship is the key for any relationship to last."

Arjun acknowledges that he and Malaika are probably the torchbearer for the couples who share a wide age gap in their relationship and are often trolled for the same. Elaborating on how he shuts himself from the trolls and at the same time, focuses on growing his relationship, Arjun said, “I was prepared for the reaction to be extreme from trolls. Nothing prepares you except going through it. I’ve been through situations in life that have been far worse — seeing my parents split up, losing mom, having to go through seeing the upheaval of my father, losing out on a loved one, his wife Sridevi — you do realise that life is very fickle and temporary, and only love is permanent. Sometimes, you don’t have to make the grandest gestures and the loudest noises. You can actually be silent and still stand up for something or someone that you believe in.”

Valentine’s Day Special: Arjun Kapoor on facing trolls with Malaika Arora

Arjun, who has also been grateful to the media for giving certain respect to him and Malaika as a couple, went on to talk about how everyone has an opinion about their bonding. “It hurts you temporarily and then you put perspective by realising that you’re strong enough to face so much more than nameless, faceless people on social media spewing hate. You’ve to let them be. I guess there’s so much relevance to Malaika and my relationship that everybody wants to have a say, have an opinion and you can only take that as a compliment that everyone likes talking about us!”

Arjun and Malaika are in a happy phase where they are nurturing their relationship with friendship and more love everyday. We wish them the best on Valentine’s Day!