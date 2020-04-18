Bollywood lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are head over heels in love with each other and fans are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot. The couple is also living together during the lockdown period and they keep setting couple goals. Their wedding reports keep doing round of the internet and they keep rubbishing the news. Now, during Instagram live session, Arjun opened up about their wedding plans. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Arjun Kapoor Paint Internet With Nostalgia And THESE Aww-dorable Childhood Pictures Are Proof!

He said that there is no wedding plans as of yet and even if they had, it is impossible to get married during the lockdown. He said, "I will tell all of you when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now. Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi."

Talking about his love Malaika, he said, “It’s difficult to sum up, when you love somebody, that one particular thing you like, because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has. With her, I feel she really gets me and she’s very patient with me. I am not the easiest or the simplest person to be with, I am a certain way, and I think her patience with me really matters.”



Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Malaika and Arjun will be tying the knot this year. The last year remained special for the couple as they came out to make their relationship official. This year, there are strong rumours already that the two will finally take the plunge.