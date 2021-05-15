Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor clocked nine years this month in the Hindi Film Industry. The actor said that he will continue to work for 90 years more and called himself a commercially successful actor who knows his worth. Speaking with Zoom TV, he said, “Today it’s my ninth year, today is nine years since Ishaqzaade. I’ve been here nine years and I’ll be here 90 more years and that’s pretty much what I know whether it’s being in front of the camera or behind it. I’m far better than most people on social media will give me credit for because I’m an easy target. I live with certain regard and respect and I don’t indulge in giving back and talking and trying to talk myself up.” Also Read - Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Arjun Kapoor's Post For The Actor Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today, Check Here



“I’m a commercially successful actor for the most part of my career…I know my self-worth and I know what I bring to the table when I’m entering a film. I know my value…but I’ll always know my worth and no hit or flop or somebody saying two good things or two bad things will change what I feel for myself and you need to hold on to that in this profession that’s why you can survive and I know I’ll survive”, he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is awaiting the release of his film Sardar Ka Grandson. The film narrates the story of a devoted grandson who embarks on a journey to fulfill his ailing grandmother’s last wish. Helmed by Kaashvie Nair, the film stars Neena Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Apart from Sardar Ka Grandson, he also has Ek Villian Returns and Bhoot Police in his pipeline.