Recently, Arjun shared a photograph of him relishing on a yummy dessert made by his boo Malaika Arora. He took to Instagram stories, where he shared a boomerang of the Easter cake, which he cryptically captioned it as "Her" with a heart emoji.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become a lot more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

Take a look at the yummy desert:

Both the actors are taking precautionary steps that can be taken to avoid coronavirus. Ever since the lockdown started, Arjun has been frequently active on Twitter and Instagram. Even Malaika is actively taking part on social media to thank Mumbai Police.

On the work front, Malaika keeps herself busy with reality shows, where she features as a co-judge. She has some of the top dance sequences to her credits. She also runs a yoga studio and a fashion label. Arjun, last seen in Panipat, has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the pipeline.