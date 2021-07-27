Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday shared his before-and-after picture and it is all about self-love. Sharing the throwback picture of his chubbier self along with his perfectly toned abs body photo, he talked about the time when he used to be fat. He said that he is a ‘work in progress like everyone and anyone else’ and he cherishes every bit of it. He further said that he loves ‘every chapter of his life’ and that he has been himself at every step of the way.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor on Battling Obesity For Longest Time: I Have Been Criticized a Lot For My Physique

Recalling his mother's words, he confesses that he is 'bettering' himself 'each damn day'. In the long post, he wrote, "Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha (I used to be very fat and very sad)…. No no this is not one of those posts. Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life. Those days & even now, I have always been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit. I'm a work in progress like anyone & everyone else. My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey & you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever & I'm loving that I'm working towards bettering myself… every damn day. (sic)"

In a recent interview with TOI, Arjun opened up about facing a medical issue a long time back and how it affected his weight. He said, "Not many know, but I have been battling obesity for the longest time. I was just not a fat kid, it was a health issue. It hasn't been easy. My underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for me to constantly stay a certain size. While I have been criticised a lot for my physique, I have taken it on the chin because people expect actors to be seen in a certain body type. I understand that. They haven't understood the struggle that I have gone through and it's alright. I have to only prove it to myself and to people who believe in me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Ek Villian 2 and Bhoot Police.