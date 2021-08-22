Arjun Kapoor Shares Unseen Pictures From Rhea Kapoor’s Wedding To Mark Raksha Bandhan 2021

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor attended his sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding last week and it was more like a brothers-sisters reunion. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he shared some priceless moments from the wedding with his cousins and siblings. Along with a new set of pictures, he also penned a heartwarming note for sisters Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor among others.Also Read - Not Only Friends But Also Protectors of Each Other: Rahul Gandhi Wishes Sister Priyanka on Raksha Bandhan

In the sweet post, he wrote, “So last week one of my sisters got married and it made me realise how quickly life changes. So many variables and possibilities are on the horizon for all of us, but what keeps us grounded always is one constant – brothers and sisters.” Also Read - BJP's Women Members Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With BSF in Jammu

Adding that his siblings have been an irreplaceable part of his life, he said, “As long as I can remember my siblings have been everything in my life, and may that always continue… Here’s to my brothers and sisters – Happy Raksha Bandhan. Love you all.” Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Offer: Buy Gift Cards From Paytm, Amazon And Get Attractive Cashback | Details Here

The bunch of pictures features Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah. In the next image, he is seen alongside his sisters Anshula, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, cousins Shanaya Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor.

Check Out Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun’s sisters Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor are all hearts on his post. Actor Sonam Kapoor commented ‘Miss You’.

Check Reactions Here:

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film will have a direct-to-OTT release on Disney+Hotstar on September 17.