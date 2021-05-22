Actor Arjun Kapoor says he understands the right kind of criticism that comes his way for his work but he also understands the importance of ignoring the unfair comments and trolling that he experiences on a daily basis on social media. The actor’s latest movie Sardar Ka Grandson released this weekend on Netflix and while promoting it an interview, the actor talked about being body-shamed and just how he deals with it now. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Talks About Respecting Malaika Arora's Past: Dignity With Space Is Important

Arjun, who debuted in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra, has come a long way from his initial days in the industry. He says he has also gone through a lot in his personal life and that has affected the way he looks. The actor talked about the stereotypes that are attached to being a hero in Bollywood and how it all seems unfair.

The actor talked to Koimoi and mentioned, "See somebody has an issue with how broad structured I am, I can't cut my arm off na? And if somebody today does not know what I am dealing with in my life, with the health issue or all that's is going on in my personal space, where it might have reflected a bit in my life. I might have not looked the way they expect me to look, as long as it is not hindering the way I connect with the on-screen, I cannot take it seriously beyond a point."

Arjun went on to talk about how his profession demands him to look a certain way but he can’t let that ruin everything else for him in life. He said he is not in a position to be taking people’s ‘superficial criticism’ to heart. “Yes, I owe it to my profession to look best, I strive for that. Some days I succeed, some days I have failed. You live and learn. But I cannot take that to heart. It does irritate you because a lot of people are superficial in criticising,” he said.

In another interview, Arjun opened up on his personal life and talked about his relationship with Malaika Arora. While speaking to Film Companion, the actor revealed that there are no plans of marriage as of now but he will always make his decisions public whenever he plans to marry. He added that he has given a lot of respect to his relationship and has tried his best to not let Arhaan’s (Malaika Arora‘s son’s) life being impacted. He was quoted as saying, “I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with.”