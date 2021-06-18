Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor has been vocal about his personal choices in life. He is in a steady relationship with actor Malaika Arora and the two often talk about giving respect to their relationship by not speaking much about it in the media. However, their photos on social media and get-togethers on special occasions speak volumes of their beautiful bonding. In an interview with india.com recently, Arjun answered a fan’s question about working with Malaika in the future. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor on Reuniting With Ranveer Singh: It's Inevitable That we Will be Back Soon | Exclusive

The two have never shared a screenspace except for the time when Arjun appeared on a reality show which was being judged by Malaika. So when we received a fan's question about them being put together on-screen in the future, we decided to have Arjun answer the same. The actor was quick enough to say that even though he has never thought about it but he can't speak for what happens in the future and he might just land up working with his woman on some project. "Never say never in life. I haven't really dwelled on this. I don't think that's something that has crossed my mind. But in life, never ever say never," he said hinting at the possibility of teaming up with Malaika.

In another interview earlier, Arjun talked about his chemistry with Malaika. He said that his girlfriend knows him 'inside and out'. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor also spoke about how he loves to see the kind of respect people have given to his relationship and that's the reason he could find comfort in speaking about it. He added that even though both he and Malaika feel at ease with their appearance in the media, they want to protect their relationship.

Would you want to see Arjun and Malaika together on-screen? Watch out this space for the full interview with Arjun Kapoor soon!