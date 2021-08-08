Arjun Kapoor Takes a Strong Stand For Malaika Arora in Now-Deleted Instagram Story

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor slammed those who compared his and Malaika Arora’s wealth in a news post. However, he deleted his Instagram story later. The actor, who is dating Malaika for a few years now, lashed out at a news item that talked about his and Malaika’s careers and their wealth. Arjun took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote how it’s unfair that we are comparing a wealth of a woman who has been working from the age of 20 and has done pretty much everything in her career.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Shares His Before-And-After Picture, Calls His Weight Loss Journey 'Work-In-Progress'

His now-deleted post read, “It’s sad and shameful to read a daft headline like this in 2021. Of course, she earns well and has worked for so many years to be in a place not be compared to anyone let alone me (sic).” Check out the post here: Also Read - Arjun Kapoor on Battling Obesity For Longest Time: I Have Been Criticized a Lot For My Physique

Arjun and Malaika often find themselves amid criticism and trolling from those who object to their relationship. Largely though, both the media and their ardent fans respect their privacy and celebrate the fact that they are happiest when they are together. Apart from respecting how ‘dignified’ Malaika is, the actor also believes that his girlfriend knows him better than himself. In an interview recently, he said that Malaika knows him ‘inside out’, and she can tell if he’s had a rough day just by looking at him. Also Read - Malaika Arora Wishes Her 'Sunshine' Arjun Kapoor With Loved-Up Photo, Sonam Kapoor Too Drops Adorable Wish

After dating for a few years, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official during the special screening of his film India’s Most Wanted. He later said that he felt right doing so because both he and Malaika are at ease with how their fans and media have given them respect and an opportunity for their relationship to grow. We wish our best to the couple!