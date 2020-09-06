Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home-quarantine. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities, and will be under home quarantine.” Also Read - Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda Tests Positive For COVID-19

“I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun,” he concluded. Also Read - Bengaluru Woman Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again, 1st Case of Reinfection in City

Ever since he announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus, celebrities from the industry poured in comments and prayed for his speedy recovery. While Saqib Saleem posted emojis of joining hands, Siddhanth Kapoor commented with black hearts. Manav Vij wrote, ‘Take good care of.. big hug’

Harshvardhan Kapoor wrote, “Feel better brother warrior”.

Nimrat Kaur commented, “Speediest recovery and super responsible and cool that you’ve put this out there! be well soon @arjunkapoor!!”

Ayesha Shroff commented, “Get well soon kiddo.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in 2019 historical drama Panipat. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra. He will also be seen playing a cameo in Saif Ali Khan’s Bhoot Police.