Actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share a lovely birthday wish for her girlfriend and actor Malaika Arora. The latter is celebrating her 47th birthday today and Arjun posted a pretty picture of her on Instagram with a caption that read ‘Happy birthday fool’. Malaika reshared the post in her Instagram stories and put many hearts on it. Also Read - Malaika Arora's Home Remedies For COVID-19 - Kashmiri Kahwa, Ginger Powder And More

Arjun and Malaika have reportedly been dating each other for over three years now. The actors talked to the media about their relationship and also thanked them for respecting their privacy in an interaction last year. The two recently recovered from the coronavirus. Both Malaika and Arjun were diagnosed with COVID-19 last month after which they spent a few days in isolation and returned to their respective work this month.

Last night, Malaika was even seen going out with her son to celebrate her birthday. Dressed in a striking red suit, the actor looked all sharp and stunning as she posed for the paparazzi outside her residence as her son accompanied her to the birthday party.

Earlier, while talking about their relationship in the media, Malaika had said, “Media has been very patient, understanding and very pro. I have to be grateful to them because they have been really understanding. In terms of trolls, that’s a different section altogether, people confuse that.” She added that she’s in a happy phase today and would stay at peace in her life. Denying the rumours of getting married to Arjun, Malaika said, “I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics? Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business, everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now.”