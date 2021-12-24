Happy birthday Anil Kapoor: Actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his sense of humour and he displayed it with elan with a hilarious birthday wish for his uncle Anil Kapoor who turned 65 today! Arjun took to social media and won over the internet by penning a rib-tickling birthday caption for the ’90s star that highlighted how Anil is getting younger by the day. In this laugh out loud post, Arjun posted images that showed how Anil is defying age year on year while his family members, including the young actor, are getting old.Also Read - 83: Not Ranveer Singh But Arjun Kapoor Was Director Kabir Khan's First Choice For Kapil Dev?

Arjun calls Anil ‘a storehouse of youth’, tells everyone that no one has ever seen an ‘everlasting beauty’ like Anil and also stated that while Anil ‘ages like fine wine’, he is making ‘all other actors whine’. Here’s Arjun’s hilarious caption: “Youth ka Khazana

Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna

Sirf Evergreen hi nahin,

Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin,

He ages like fine wine

And makes all other actors whine

Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, It’s the curious case of Anil Kapoor! P.S.: Happy birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa (sic)!” Also Read - Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal Wedding: From Salman to Kareena, List of Celebrities Who Haven't Been Invited to VicKat’s D-Day

Arjun and Anil are known for their brilliant camaraderie as they don’t refrain from taking a friendly jibe at each other. They were a laugh riot in Mubarakan – their first film together.

— this is a press release