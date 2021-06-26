Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday night and several Bollywood celebrities attended the mega birthday bash. Also Read - Super Dancer 4 Viral Video: Neetu Kapoor Tears up Remembering Rishi Kapoor After Kids' Performance

The actor celebrated his special day at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. While the birthday boy and his girlfriend Malaika Arora could not be spotted, several other Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda and Anshula Kapoor were caught on camera by paparazzi.

Alia and Ranbir visited the party venue together, while Alia was wearing a white dress, Ranbir was spotted wearing a black shirt. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula was also seen in a blue dress. While the inside pictures from Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash are awaited, we are sure that it was a gala night for the actor.

Recently Arjun Kapoor was also seen partying with BFFs Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Amrita Arora.

A few days ago, when Arjun was asked about dating someone older with a son from an earlier marriage, to which he said that one must respect his/her partner’s past. This is one of the reasons that he does not talk much about his personal life in public, he added. “I don’t try and be overly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected,” Arjun said.

The Sardar Ka Grandson actor and Malaika Arora made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun Kapoor’s birthday in 2019.