After supporting COVID-19 relief funds, actor Arjun Kapoor went on a virtual date to raise money for daily wage earners of the film industry. He went with 5 lucky winners over the weekend to raise funds for those who are currently earning no income at all due to the lockdown. The star took to Instagram to share a video of the virtual date and wrote, “On a virtual date with the kind ones. It was great chatting with you all.” Also Read - ‘Zoom Not a Safe Platform For Video Conferencing,’ Govt Warns Users in Fresh Advisory

The 34-year-old actor did this exercise through his sister Anshula Kapoor’s breakthrough online fundraising platform ‘Fankind’ and raised enough funds to feed the families of 300 daily wage earners for a month. Also Read - Coronavirus: Gujarat Govt Imposes Curfew in Five Areas of Surat From Thursday Night Till April 22

The Gunday actor confirmed the same and said, “Coronavirus has thrown us all into unchartered territory. I’m grateful to all my fans that my 30-minute virtual date with five lucky winners for Anshula’s Fankind has raised enough funds to feed many families.”

The actor also talked about the support to the daily wage earners and said, “Along with the funds raised during the chat, I have also extended some additional support to ‘GiveIndia’ and this collective fund will support the families of these daily wage earners for a month.”

Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor have teamed up to raise money through the online fundraising platform, Fankind. “Fankind, GiveIndia and I have come together to provide cash in hand for these daily wage workers in serious need,” the actor said, adding: “GiveIndia has identified more than 60 thousand families across India that need our help. All you have to do is log on to fankind.org/arjun and donate. Even Rs 100 will make a huge difference. Your entire donation amount will go in the hands of these people in need.”

Arjun Kapoor has also extended his support to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood’s Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

On the acting front, Arjun currently awaits the release of his next film “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”. It also features his “Ishaqzaade” co-star Parineeti Chopra.