Mumbai: The first song of Kartik Aryan's upcoming movie Dhamaka has been released. The song is titled Khoya Paaya. Kartik shared the song on social media and captioned it with the lyrics of the same. "Khoya Paaya tune hai kya..Jeena tha jab jeeya nahi…Ab jeene ki vinti kare…(What have you won or lost! You didn't live when you should have and now you are begging to live)," the actor wrote. The song is composed, produced and arranged by Vishal Khurana. Amit Trivedi and Delraaz Bunshah have sung the song while the lyrics are penned by Puneet Sharma.

Khoya Paaya is inspirational and presents Kartik with his intense look. The video of the song sees Kartik in a Black and white avatar, where he is seen doing all the talking with his eyes.

Several fans took to the comment section of Kartik's post and appreciated his intense look. "It doesn't feel looking at you that was acting. Arjun ji you nailed it," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, "I have tears in my eyes."

For the unversed, Kartik Aryan will be seen as a news reporter in Dhamaka. The film is one of the most anticipated films of this year and is set to release on the OTT platform on 19th November.

Earlier, Kartik talked about his role in the movie and said, “Dhamaka pushed me to expand my boundaries as an actor. I play the role of a journalist, so my prep had definitely increased and was more detailed. I studied the lives of news reporters and watched various documentaries for a better understanding. It was also during the lockdown, so that gave me the time to get into this character deeply. Arjun’s character is layered and intense, so I really worked to live him in every possible way.”