Model turned actor Arjun Rampal, who has turned a year older today, flooded social media with birthday celebrations pictures and it is full of love. She even thanked fans for their wishes and captioned it, “Thank you all for your wishes, love and blessings for my birthday. Had a perfect day, with my fav people. Love u all.” Also Read - Arjun Rampal Says 'I Have Nothing to do With Drugs' After NCB Questions Him For 7 Hours in Drugs Case

Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades along with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra also joined the birthday celebrations. Also Read - Drugs Case: NCB Arrests Arjun Rampal's Friend Paul Barter in Mumbai

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)



His partner Gabriella Demetriades also shared an adorable post for the Rock On actor. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my favourite. You are so loved, and so strong. The best is yet to come. ⭐️ “ here is my secret, it is very simple. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly . What is essential is invisible to the eye”

Earlier this month, NCB raided Arjun’s residence n connection with drugs-related cases the agency has registered in recent months. While raiding Arjun’s residence, the NCB had seized electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones, and tablets and even questioned the actor’s driver. The ongoing NCB action is the outcome of the probe into the celebrity drugs angle that has emerged prominently after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Besides another at least 20 persons, including actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, several narcotics suppliers, drug peddlers have been arrested while some Bollywood personalities have been questioned. Rhea, however, had obtained bail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari and Rajit Kapur’s next project.