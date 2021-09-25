London: Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after recovering drugs in his possession in Goa. Zonal director Sameer Wankhede was heading the operation that has been launched to target and apprehend drug peddlers and those involved in the consumption and distribution of illegal substances.Also Read - Marathi Actor Ishwari Deshpande Dies After Her Car Plunges Into Creek In Goa

Wankhede, who was in Goa, said in a statement, "We have arrested him on Friday in Goa in the operation that was meant to target and nab drug peddlers." He also confirmed that Agisilaos was produced in court and has now been sent to two weeks of judicial custody.

Actor Arjun Rampal, who is currently in London, released an official statement and expressed that he is 'shocked' and 'taken aback' by the latest development. He further clarified that h has no association whatsoever with the case. He further stated that his name is being 'unnecessarily dragged in every publication'. He added that he and his direct family are 'law-abiding citizens'.

He also clarified that ‘incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person’.

He further requested, “I request the media to not make headlines using my name as we are NOT related and this is causing hurt and confusion for my own family and the people I have a professional relationship with.”

His full statement read, “Dear Friends, Followers & Public, I’m as shocked and taken aback as you are with this latest development today. It’s unfortunate that my name is being unnecessarily dragged in every publication though I have no association whatsoever. As far as my family and I are concerned, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And while the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person. I request the media to not make headlines using my name as we are NOT related and this is causing hurt and confusion for my own family and the people I have a professional relationship with. I have faith in our legal system and whoever is on the wrong side of the law, should be treated as the judiciary deems fit. My trust is in the system in these matters. Let the law take its course and kindly refrain from attaching my partner’s and my name to something we have nothing to do with. I appreciate all your support and humbly request you to be honest and sensitive in this regard.”

Sources close to NCB revealed that this is the third case that the NCB is pursuing against Agisilaos. Wankhede also confirmed, “There are now three NCB cases against Agisilaos Demetriades. He was arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case in October 2020. There was a second, Nigerian cocaine case and now this is the third one against him.”