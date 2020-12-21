Actor Arjun Rampal was interrogated on Monday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug-related case. As per the Times of India report, post his questioning Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said, “The investigation is on in Arjun Rampal case we have not given him a clean chit.” When asked if the prescriptions were forged, he said, “We have found a discrepancy in the statements given to us and therefore examining it. And if the need arises we will call him again.” Also Read - Arjun Rampal Likely to Get Arrested by NCB if Doctor's Prescription Turns Out to be Fake

The Rock On actor was summoned for the second time in a month by the central drug agency. He was summoned last week by he had sought time till December 22, citing some personal commitments. Earlier, NCB had raided his residence and seized electronic gadgets besides some medical tablets. Later, he handed over a medical prescription of a particular painkiller which the agency took up for prescription.

Apart from Arjun, the NCB has also interrogated his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and her brother Agisialos Demetriades. Arjun Rampal's friend Paul Bartel was also arrested last month. The raid came a day after the NCB arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed after weed was allegedly found at their residence.

The ongoing NCB action is the outcome of the probe into the celebrity drugs angle that has emerged prominently after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Besides another at least 20 persons, including actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, several narcotics suppliers, drug peddlers have been arrested while some Bollywood personalities have been questioned. Rhea and her brother Showik, however, had obtained bail.