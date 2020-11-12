Actor Arjun Rampal and his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, were spotted leaving for the NCB office on Thursday morning. The couple was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning in the Bollywood drug case after which the two left their home early on Thursday. Both of them have been issued a fresh summons by the agency to appear for questioning again on Friday. The information was shared by news agency ANI in its tweet on Thursday, “Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades summoned again by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 12th November, in a drug-related case” (sic) Also Read - Arjun Rampal Drugs Case Update: NCB Recovers Medicinal Substance From Actor’s Residence Falling Under NDPS Act

As reported by Times of India, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed that Rampal has also been summoned again. He was quoted as saying, “Gabriella has been called again as the investigation is still not complete. We have now told Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB on Friday.”

Both of them have already been questioned once by the federal anti-narcotics agency in the drugs case. The development happens after NCB raided the couple’s residence in Mumbai and found medicines that are listed under the NDPS act. Wankhede told the daily on Wednesday, “Reports about nothing was recovered is not true, we conducted searches and found medicines that fall under the NDPS act. We have summoned Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella to the NCB on November 11 and November 12.”

Before the NCB arrived at Arjun and Gabriella’s house, the team raided the residence of producer Firoz A Nadiadwala and arrested his wife, Shabana Saeed, after recovering banned drugs. She was though granted bail on Wednesday as her lawyer argued that she is separated from her husband and has to look after her kids.

Earlier last month, Gabriella’s brother, Agisialos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB for consuming and supplying drugs. It was reported that drugs were recovered from him when the team nabbed him from a resort in Lonavala.