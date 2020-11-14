The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned Arjun Rampal for over seven hours on Friday in the drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor and his girlfriend were questioned about the banned drug that was found at their residence during the raid on November 9. In his statement on Friday, Arjun denied all the claims of possessing any narcotics substances and said that he has submitted a valid medical prescription to the NCB for the banned medicine they found during the raid. Also Read - Drugs Case: NCB Arrests Arjun Rampal's Friend Paul Barter in Mumbai

Arjun added that it's not right to malign someone's image and he's here to cooperate with the agencies. The father of three said that the NCB seems satisfied with his answers and the prescription. "I have nothing to do with drugs, now even the NCB is satisfied. I have submitted a valid prescription of the tablets found at my residence. The officers are really doing a good job. They are asking about those who are linked to the cases being investigated. It's wrong to malign someone's image and I am cooperating with the agency," he told the media outside the NCB office.

As reported by Mid-Day, the NCB is verifying details of the prescription since the team did not find any medical paper for the banned medicine while searching for it during the raid.

Meanwhile, the federal anti-narcotics agency also arrested an Australian architect named Paul Bartel in the same case. Paul is believed to be a friend of Arjun and he was arrested for consuming narcotics substances and conspiring under several sections of the NDPS Act. The 35-year-old was sent to judicial custody till November 23 by the magistrate court.