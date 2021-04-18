Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self quarantining at home. Announcing the same on Instagram, Arjun shared, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight corona! (sic)” Also Read - No COVID Beds in Gujarat, Ambulances Spotted in Long Queues Outside Rajkot Hospital

Check Out His Post Here:



Konkana Sen Sharma, who will be seen alongside Arjun in their upcoming film The Rapist, commented, “Take care of yourself, hope you feel better soon.” Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “Speedy recovery bro.” Fashion designer Rohit Bal commented, “Get well soon my brother. Loads of love and best wishes.”

Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also posted a sun-kissed photo and wrote, “Weekend… sending out love, let’s be safe, stay in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)



Apart from Arjun Rampal, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has also tested positive along with his family. Sharing the same, he informed on Twitter, the actor shared, “In spite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for your love and good wishes! Take care and stay safe. Need all your love and blessings. Please do not take the situation out there lightly.”

Many celebrities such as Sumeet Vyas, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Sonu Sood, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar tested positive for the deadly virus. The Maharashtra government has also announced a curfew in the state leaving TV shows, films, and ad films’ shoot coming to a halt.