Arjun Rampal’s live-in partner Gabriella Demetriades, who has been interrogated for consecutive two days, has denied having ever consumed or peddled drugs, as per CNN-NEWS18 report. She has been summoned again for questioning on Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior NCB official told the news portal that Gabriella has reportedly distanced herself from her brother Agisilaos Demetriades, who is currently in NCB custody in two cases for alleged procurement, storage, and sale of drugs. Also Read - Paatal Lok Actor Asif Basra Allegedly Dies by Suicide: Manoj Bajpayee, Swara Bhasker And Others Express Shock

According to the reports, when she was asked about the drugs recovered from Arjun Rampal’s house where she stays with him, Gabriella told NCB sources that she is not aware of the same and also denied Arjun’s involvement in drugs. Also Read - Sharad Kelkar on Playing Laxmii: I Used To Sit With Transgenders To Understand The Pain They Have Gone Through

Meanwhile, Arjun and Gabriella will be again questioned by the NCB ON Friday at 10 am. On November 9, NCB conducted a raid at an actor’s residence in Mumbai as part of the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. Also Read - Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades Leave For NCB Office, Summoned Again For Friday in Drugs Case

View this post on Instagram Happy anniversary baby ❤️ A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Jul 8, 2020 at 6:02am PDT



The raid came a day after the NCB arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed after weed was allegedly found at their residence. While raiding Arjun’s residence, the NCB had seized electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones, and tablets and even questioned the actor’s driver.

The ongoing NCB action is the outcome of the probe into the celebrity drugs angle that has emerged prominently after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Besides another at least 20 persons, including actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, several narcotics suppliers, drug peddlers have been arrested while some Bollywood personalities have been questioned. Rhea, however, had obtained bail.