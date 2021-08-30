Mumbai: Actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested on Sunday following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai, has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 1. ANI, tweeted, “Actor Armaan Kohli sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till 1st September. He was arrested following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Sunday that it has arrested Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli hours after the recovery of a small quantity of cocaine during searches at his Andheri residence. Furthermore, NCB is conducting raids in Bandra and Juhu areas in Mumbai.Also Read - Armaan Kohli Drugs Case Latest News: Actor to be Produced Before Court Today, NCB Levels Serious Charges

Actor Armaan Kohli sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

custody till 1st September. He was arrested following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/kUpFSkkF1G — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021



The NCB had raided Kohli’s home late on Sunday evening and then took him to its office after recovering the banned narcotics, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He added that what has emerged from the probe till now, the case could have international ramifications as the cocaine seized had originated from South America. “The NCB is probing the route and linkages used to bring the seized cocaine to Mumbai and the involvement of other traffickers,” Wankhede said. Also Read - Armaan Kohli Made Shah Rukh Khan a Star? Everything You Need to Know

Kohli’s name emerged during the interrogation of a peddler Ajay Raju Singh who was arrested in Worli on Saturday morning, as part of the NCB’s all-out war against the drugs mafia. A history-sheeter with a previous case lodged against him by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police, the NCB nabbed Ajay Singh Saturday near the Haji Ali Mausoleum and recovered 25 gms of Mephedrone from him. Following this, Wankhede said that a first information report has been lodged against both Singh and Kolhi, under various sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway. Also Read - Drugs Found at Armaan Kohli’s House After Raid, NCB Says ‘Actor Gave Ambiguous Answers in Interrogation’

With inputs from IANS!