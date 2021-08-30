Armaan Kohli drugs case latest news: Actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested on Sunday in a drugs case, will be produced before the special NDPS court today, on Monday. The actor was arrested on Sunday morning by the Narcotics Control Bureau after several hours of interrogation at the NCB office in Mumbai on Saturday night. As reported by ETimes, NCB has levelled serious charges against the actor which doesn’t only include consumption of anti-narcotics products.Also Read - Armaan Kohli Made Shah Rukh Khan a Star? Everything You Need to Know

Confirming the same, NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede told the daily that the charges will be revealed in court. He said, “Apart from just consumption there are several other charges levelled against him. He will be produced in the court tomorrow (Monday).” Wankhede added that the NCB may also ask for custody since there’s more to find out about Armaan’s connection in the drugs case. Also Read - Drugs Found at Armaan Kohli’s House After Raid, NCB Says ‘Actor Gave Ambiguous Answers in Interrogation’

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year, the NCB has made many arrests in Bollywood in the drugs case including SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, comedians Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and many film producers and actors. However, Wankhede mentioned that the department is not targeting one industry. He said, “There is zero tolerance but it does not mean we are going after just one industry. We are only concerned about violations of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act.” Also Read - NCB Arrests Armaan Kohli in Drugs Case After Conducting Raid in His House

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the NCB conducted a search at Kohli’s house where they allegedly found drugs and took the actor for questioning. Wankhede had said, “Following a raid, NCB team took actor Armaan Kohli to its office from his residence. After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office.”

Armaan has been under the radar in the past for breaking the law multiple times. In 2018, he was arrested by the Excise department for holding alcohol bottles at his residence in more than the permitted number. He was also booked for physical assault by his then-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa. She, however, later dropped the case against him.