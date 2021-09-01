Armaan Kohli drugs case latest news: Actor Armaan Kohli was arrested on Saturday in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In an interview now, the NCB Zonal Head Sameer Wankhede revealed that Armaan’s interrogation led to the arrests of four people out of which one used to supply anti-narcotics substances to the actor. Two of those four arrested are foreigners.Also Read - Armaan Kohli Drug Case: Actor Sent To NCB Custody Till Sept 1, Bureau To Raid Several Places In Mumbai

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Wankhede revealed that one of the peddlers was closely linked to the industry and had worked in many films. The NCB official said that he also used to work as a bodyguard for many Bollywood stars. Sameer Wankhede was quoted as saying, "We have arrested four people, out of which two are foreigners. One used to supply cocaine to Armaan, while the other one would supply the MD drug. We caught him at Nala Sopara. Another Nigerian has also been caught who works in films as a bodyguard, and has worked as many film stars' bodyguard too. He has even worked in several films."

The next hearing in the Armaan Kohli drugs case was scheduled to take place today, on Wednesday. Wankhede added that they have caught two more people from Armaan's group and the investigation is currently on.

All these arrests have been made under NCB’s operation called ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’ in which they have intercepted peddlers and suppliers of mephedrone drugs. The team reached Armaan Kohli after arresting and interrogating a peddler named Ajay Singh alias Ajay Mamu who was carrying an intermediate quantity of MD (mephedrone). Wankhede told Bombay Times earlier that the team recovered a small quantity of cocaine from Armaan’s house.

