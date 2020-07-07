Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh and Ankita Lokhande are good friends and their friendship goes long back. They often spend time with each other and Arti even got to know about Sushant’s death from Ankita. After learning the news of Sushant’s demise, Arti contacted and asked how she is doing. She revealed to Times of India that Ankita needs her space and she wants to give her that. She was quoted as saying by the website, “I had known Sushant through Ankita (Lokhande) only. He was a very nice guy and was very motivating. I have spoken to Ankita and asked her if she is fine. Ankita needs her space and I want to give her that.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Refuses Dropping Actor From His Films, Says 'He Was Busy'

After Sushant’s death, she visited his home in Patna. Revealing about the same, Ankita’s father said, “Ha wo aayi bhi thi, Bombay bhi aayi thi aur Patna bhi aayi thi.” (Yes, she had come to visit in Mumbai and in Patna as well). When he was asked about Sushant’s relationship with Ankita, he blamed it on God’s will. He said, “Yeh toh sanjog hai, jo hona hota hai hota hai.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Here’s a Look at Controversies That Shook Industry After he Committed Suicide



Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. The couple were in relationship for six years before calling it a quit.



Meanwhile, Bandra Police is investigating the case and so far, they have summoned over 30 people including his friends – Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Shetty, Sandip Ssingh, his family members, director Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, co-star Sanjana Sanghi, his domestic help and his manager.